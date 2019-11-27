Five compartments of Yal Devi derail disrupting train services

November 27, 2019   05:34 pm

-

Train services on the Northern Railway Line have been disrupted owing to a derailment of 5 train compartments between Galgamuwa and Ambanpola railway stations.

The compartments of ‘Yal Devi’ train en route to Mount Lavinia from Jaffna has had derailed in this manner.

As a result, all trains operations from Colombo along the North Railway Line will be restricted to Mahawa railway station while train operations from Jaffna will be cut off from Ambanpola railway station.

Meanwhile, the Railway Department stated that all trains scheduled to operate on the Northern Railway tonight (27) have been canceled.

