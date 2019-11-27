20 new secretaries appointed for ministries

November 27, 2019   07:31 pm

Appointment letters for 20 new Secretaries to the Ministries were handed over this evening (27).

The event was held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat.

New Secretaries appointed for the ministries are listed below.

S.M. Mohammed - Secretary to Ministry of Tourism and Aviation Services

R.W.R. Premasiri - Secretary to Ministry of Roads

J.J. Rathnasiri - Secretary to Ministry of Justice, Human Rights and Legal Reforms

