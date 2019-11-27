New chairpersons appointed for District Coordinating Committees
November 27, 2019 09:37 pm
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (27) appointed new chairpersons for the District Coordinating Committees.
The letters of appointment were handed over to the newly appointed chairpersons at the Presidential Secretariat.
The list of new chairpersons of District Coordinating Committees is as follows:
- Colombo District – Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe
- Gampaha District – Sudarshini Fernandopulle
- Kalutara District – Piyal Nishantha
- Kandy District – Sarath Amunugama
- Matale District – Lakshman Wasantha Perera
- Nuwara Eliya District – Muthu Sivalingam
- Galle District – Chandima Weerakkody
- Matara District – Niroshan Premaratne
- Jaffna District – Angajan Ramanathan
- Mannar District – Kader Masthan
- Batticaloa District – S. Viyalanderan
- Ampara District – Sriyani Wijewickrama
- Anuradhapura District – Weerakumara Dissanayake
- Badulla District – Thenuka Vidanagamage
- Kegalle District - Sarathie Dushmantha
- Ratnapura District – Dunesh Gankanda