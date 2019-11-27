Will enact Bill to protect public officers performing duties - PM

-

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has pledged to enact a Bill to protect public servants who perform their duties.

The Premier made these remarks as he assumed duties as the Minister of Water Supply Housing Facilities today (27).

He also stated that the existing procedure that brings such public officers before the judiciary or the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) when they perform their duties. ‘We must ensure their safety,’ the Prime Minister stressed.

In the meantime, three State Ministers, who took oaths this morning, and several Cabinet Ministers assumed duties in their respective posts.

Minister of Mahaweli, Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Development, Internal Trade, Food Security, Consumer Welfare Chamal Rajapaksa took office at the Agriculture Ministry.

State Minister of Land and Land Development S.B. Dissanayake, State Minister of Road Development Lohan Ratwatte and State Minister of Wildlife Resources Wimalaweera Dissanayake also assumed duties after taking oaths at the Presidential Secretariat earlier today.