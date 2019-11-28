President to leave for India tomorrow

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is scheduled to set off on his first overseas visit tomorrow (28) after taking office as the Head of the State.

He will be leaving for India for a two-day visit in keeping with the invitation extended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Rajapaksa is set to meet Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi for bilateral discussions.

Presidential Secretary P.B. Jayasundara Secretary to Foreign Ministry Ravinatha Aryasinha, Secretary to the Treasury S.R. Attygalle and Advisor to President Lalith Weeratunga as well as the President’s personal secretary Sugeeshwara Bandara will accompany President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during this visit.