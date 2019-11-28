Probes into local Swiss embassy worker allegedly being threatened

-

The Police and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have launched probes into the alleged incident of a local staff member of the Embassy of Switzerland in Sri Lanka being threatened, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

The government of Switzerland has called on Sri Lankan authorities to conduct a proper investigation into the said incident.

The Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, pointed out that the government of Sri Lanka must conduct expedite and complete investigation into the incident and hold the persons involved in the incident accountable.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry stated this referring to local media reports concerning an incident in which a Sri Lankan staffer of the Swiss Embassy in Colombo being kidnapped and threatened by a group of unidentified persons to disclose certain embassy-related information.

It further stated that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena have been briefed on the matter.

In the meantime, the Swiss Ambassador to Sri Lanka Hanspeter Mock has met with Minister Gunawardena to discuss the said incident.