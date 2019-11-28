Train services on Northern Line further disrupted

-

The railway services on the Northern line continue to be interrupted over the derailment of the ‘Yal Devi’ train, yesterday (27).

General Manager of Railways Dilantha Fernando said that the reparation of the railway line is expected to be completed soon.

Five compartments of the ‘Yal Devi’ train derailed between the Galgamuwa and Ambanpola stations, last evening.

Reportedly, the incident has caused major damages to the railway line.

Nearly 250 meters of the railway line has been damaged due to derailment, stated the General Manager of Railways.

The Railway Department also took steps to cancel the night mail trains that were scheduled to run on the Northern Railway Line last night.

However, several trains will be operated on the line, utilizing buses to cover the distance between Galgamuwa and Ambanpola stations, stated Fernando.