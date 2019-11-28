Group of UNF MPs request Speaker to appoint Sajith as Opposition Leader

-

A group of parliamentarians representing the United National Front (UNF) has handed over a letter to the Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya making a request to appoint Sajith Premadasa as the Opposition Leader.

The Office of the Speaker said this letter signed by 57 UNF parliamentarians was received by the Speaker yesterday (27).

Accordingly, the Speaker has directed a letter to the general secretary of the United National Party (UNP) calling for his attention on the matter along with a copy of the letter submitted by the UNF members.

Speaker Jayasuriya has requested the UNP’s general secretary to take into consideration the UNF members’ letter and officially inform him of the party’s stance regarding the Opposition Leader post.

Since two contradictory stances with regard to the position of Opposition Leader have emerged as of now, the Speaker will take a decision after the Opposition briefs him of their consensus.

The Speaker will then announce this to the Parliament during the next session.