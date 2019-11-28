80kg Kerala Cannabis found in seas off Talaimannar Lighthouse

November 28, 2019   11:36 am

The Sri Lanka Navy, during a patrol, has seized a stock of Kerala Cannabis in the seas off the Talaimannar Lighthouse yesterday (27).

During a patrol conducted by the Navy in the seas off the Talaimannar Lighthouse, a suspicious dinghy has been spotted and the suspected dinghy was seized along with 02 persons aboard, for onward investigation.

Upon further search in the same sea area, four suspected packages adrift in waters had been recovered by the Navy and nearly 80kg of Kerala Cannabis was found within the packages, stated the Navy.

The apprehended persons have been identified as residents of Pesalai, aged 36 and 39. 

The suspects, along with the stock of Cannabis and the dinghy were handed over to the Delft Police for onward legal action. 

However, further investigations are underway to check whether there is a link between the apprehended suspects and Kerala Cannabis seized, according to the Sri Lanka Navy.

