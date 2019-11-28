Woman nabbed over illicit liquor racket carried on for 10 years

November 28, 2019   11:37 am

An illicit liquor racket that had been kept going for almost 10 years has been raided at a house in Sevanagala, Hambantota.

The raid was carried out by the officers of the Police Special Task Force (STF) attached to the Sooriyawewa camp.

A woman has been taken into custody along with a haul of 60,000 ml of illicit liquor hidden underground in the garden of her house, according to Ada Derana correspondent.

Buried plastic barrels cached with small polythene bags, each containing 350ml of illicit liquor, were accordingly seized from the raid.

