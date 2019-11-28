Committee to make recommendations for top posts in State institutions

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a committee consisting of six members to recommend qualified professionals for the topmost positions in State institutions, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

This committee is required to submit its recommendations for the leading posts at public enterprises, state institutions, and state-owned commercial enterprises on or before the 18th of December this year.

Mr. Sumith Abeysinghe, former Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers and senior State official with extensive in the public sector, will chair this committee.

Former Chairman of John Keells Holdings Plc. Susantha Ratnayake, former Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Dr. Nalaka Godahewa, Hela Clothing Chairman Dian Gomes, Neurosurgeon Dr. Prasanna Gunasena and Senior Lecturer Jagath Wellawatte have been appointed as committee members.