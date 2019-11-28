Man sentenced to death over murder in 2003

-

A man convicted for committing murder has been sentenced to death by the Colombo High Court.

High Court Justice Dhammika Ganepola delivered the verdict when the relevant case was taken up before the court today (28).

The convicted had been charged for stabbing a youth to death over a personal conflict in Ratmalana, in July 2003.

The Attorney General had filed a case against him at the Colombo High Court and following a lengthy trial, the court declared that the charges against him have been proven beyond reasonable doubts.

Accordingly, the convict was sentenced to death today.