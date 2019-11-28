Suspects in Mawanella Buddhist statues vandalism case further remanded

-

The 14 suspects arrested for allegedly vandalizing several Buddhist statues in Mawanella area have been further remanded till December 12th.

The Mawanella Magistrate delivered the order the when the suspects were produced before the court today (28).

During today’s hearing, the magistrate had granted permission to the request made by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to probe the SIM cards used by the suspects in this case, said Ada Derana correspondent.

The 14 suspects including three women were taken into custody following the investigations carried out early this January.

Interrogations into these suspects, who were arrested last December, had led to the seizure of 100kg of explosives in Wanathawilluwa area.

Two main two suspects linked to the Mawanella vandalism were arrested following the Easter Day attacks.