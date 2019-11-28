We will stand with correct decisions of govt. - Mahesh

November 28, 2019   03:02 pm

Former Army Commander Mahesh Senanayake stated that, as civil organizations, they would support the correct decision made by the government.

The 2019 President Election candidate mentioned this at a press conference held yesterday (27).

He says that, no matter what the government is, the President is appointed by the people.

He said: “Therefore, as civil organizations, we stand with the President.

We, civil organizations, will stand with the government at decisions, actions, and events that will fulfill people’s wishes.”

