Gazette declaring tax concessions expected within a week - Bandula

November 28, 2019   03:45 pm

With the recent tax concessions announced by the government, every sector in the economy will be boosted in the coming years, says Minister of Information & Communications Technology, Higher Education, Technology & Innovations Bandula Gunawardena.

Joining Ada Derana 24’s BIG FOCUS programme today (28), the Minister Gunawardena explained the new tax reliefs introduced by the government.

The Minister said public and private sector employees are deeply dissatisfied with the government and the tax burden imposed on them owing to the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) Tax.

These tax concessions will be in effect starting from the 1st of December, the Minister added.

Speaking further, Minister Gunawardena said the Gazette notification declaring the Cabinet-approved tax cuts and removals can be expected to be issued within a week’s time.

