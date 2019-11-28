-

President’s Media Division stated that they have received reports of some fraudulent individuals and groups are trying to mislead the public by suggesting that they have close ties with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Issuing a statement, President’s Media Division stated that such fraudsters mislead the public by telling them that they could help with various positions, appointments and tenders.

The statement points out that there have been instances when some such fraudulent individuals have even expressed of the ability to influence the President.

Stating that President Rajapaksa’s policy is to always adhere to the accepted procedures and processes, the statement affirms that no one could persuade the President to grant positions, appointments, and tenders outside the accepted procedure.

Therefore, the Presidential Secretariat advises the public not to be deceived by such fraudulent individuals and groups.

The statement further states that strict legal action will be taken against those who use the name of the President to mislead the people and take advantage.