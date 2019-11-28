IT sector to be exempt from all taxes - Bandula

-

The Information and Technology sector will be made exempt from all taxes, says Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Bandula Gunawardena.

He announced this addressing a media briefing held at the Department of Government Information this evening (28).

Speaking further he said, accordingly all taxes imposed on the IT sector have been revoked.

The IT sector is the only field that was made exempted from all taxes including income taxes, Value Added Taxes (VAT) and Nation Building Tax (NBT), Minister Gunawardena said continued.

The Minister, who is hopeful that this measure will boost the IT sector in Sri Lanka, said he believes this exemption will result in rapid growth of the IT sector.