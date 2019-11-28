Three Deputy Ministers take oaths as State Ministers

Three Deputy Ministers take oaths as State Ministers

November 28, 2019   07:27 pm

-

Nimal Lanza, Kanchana Wijesekera & Indika Anurudda, who were sworn in as Deputy Ministers yesterday (27) have been sworn in as State Ministers today (28).

Nimal Lanza took oaths as the Deputy Minister of Community Empowerment and Estate Infrastructure and Kanchana Wijesekara was sworn in as the Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

In the meantime, Indika Anuruddha was sworn in as the Deputy Minister of Public Management, Internal Affairs, Provincial Council and Local Government.

