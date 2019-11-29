Train services on Northern Line restored

-

The railway services on the Northern Line, which were disrupted by the derailment of the ‘Yal Devi’ train on Wednesday, have been restored.

The Railway Control Room said trains on the Northern Line will be commuted in accordance with the existing timetable.

Five compartments of the ‘Yal Devi’ train, which had been en route to Mount Lavinia from Jaffna, had derailed between the Galgamuwa and Ambanpola stations on Wednesday evening (27).

It was reported that nearly 250 meters of the railway line has been damaged due to derailment.

The night mail trains that were scheduled to run on the Northern Railway Line on Wednesday were also cancelled owing to the situation. However, several trains were operated on the line, utilizing buses to cover the distance between Galgamuwa and Ambanpola stations.