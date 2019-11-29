Third term of schools ends today

-

The third term of studies of all government and government-approved schools will come to an end today (29).

The first term of 202 will accordingly commence on the 2nd of November.

In the meantime, the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination 2019 is scheduled to be held from December 2nd to 12th.

A total number of 717,008 candidates have registered themselves to sit the exam at 4,987 examination centers across the island.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Dullas Alahapperuma said the vouchers for school uniforms are to be handed over to the students by the second week of January.