Mahinda Deshapriya has informed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that he would be stepping down from his post as the Chairman of the Election Commission, says the Office of the Speaker.

Issuing a media release today (29), the Speaker’s Office said the Election Commission’s chairman has briefed Speaker Karu Jayasuriya of his decision.

However, the Speaker, commenting on the matter as the chairman of the Constitutional Council, emphasized it is apt for Deshapriya to remain in his office at the moment.

The Speaker has commended the commitment of the Election Commission’s chairman during the recently-held Presidential Election.

Speaker has further pointed out that it would be important that Mahinda Deshapriya remain in office to carry out the important reforms identified during the election process and to effectively lead the upcoming elections.