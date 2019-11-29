Modi announces $ 400 million line of credit to Sri Lanka

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has extended an invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Sri Lanka as the first head of State to arrive in the island nation during his tenure.

The two leaders delivered a joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi this afternoon (29).

After meeting with Modi for bilateral talks, Rajapaksa also announced the release of all Indian fishermen boats currently in Sri Lankan custody and vice versa.

Meanwhile the Indian Prime Minister stated that $400 million line of credit is to be extended to Sri Lanka to strengthen its economy.

Under Indian housing project, 46,000 houses have already been made in Sri Lanka while another 14,000 houses are further being made for Tamil origin people. $100 million credit line was given for solar projects in Sri Lanka.

Modi said they also had a good discussion on 20 community development projects and other people-centric projects in sync with the educational exchanges.

He said that India has always, in all measures, challenged terrorism and that it has always invited global investigation on cross-border terrorism.

Modi8 stated that the mandate given to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is the expression of the ambitions of the people of Sri Lanka for a strong country.

A strong Sri Lanka is not only in the interest of India but that of the entire Indian Ocean region, he said.

The Indian Prime Minister announced a financial assistance of $50 million to Sri Lanka to deal with the challenge of terrorism after holding “fruitful” talks with Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The Prime Minister also said he was confident that the new government in Sri Lanka will fulfill aspirations of the Tamil community in the island nation.

In a media statement, PM Modi said India’s line of credit of $400 million will further boost Sri Lanka’s development.