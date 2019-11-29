Justice Minister and UN delegation discuss drugs and prisoners

-

A delegation comprising the Director of Operations of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Miwa Kato and Head of Global Maritime Crime Program Alan Cole have met with Sri Lanka’s Minister of Justice, Human Rights and Law Reforms Nimal Siripal De Silva.

The meeting took place at the Ministry of Justice Human Rights and Legal Reforms on Thursday (28).

“At the discussion, the Minister and the delegation expressed views regarding the taking of illegal drugs and illegal drug trafficking in the prisons and as well as the measures to be initiated to overcome the existing danger for which they raised concerns on how the knowledge and the methodology would be applied at international level.”

It was disclosed at the discussion that UNODC is willing to provide Sri Lanka with necessary technical knowhow and further support to remedy the existing harm in the prisons to ensure a better environment for which the Minister insisted that the Ministry is always ready to proceed prompt arrangements to assure prisoners’ welfare by way of working in close collaboration with the UNODC in this field.

The Minister emphasized that as it has been reported that there seem inadequate facilities for prison inmates in the prisons, the new Government is ready to dedicate itself for initiating an extensive arrangement to expand prison infrastructure so as to ensure the prisoners’ welfare, the statement said.