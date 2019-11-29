Showery condition to further enhance from tomorrow

-

The Department of Meteorology says that the prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to further enhance to some extent from tomorrow (30).

Issuing an advisory, it said heavy showers about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-Western, Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces and Trincomalee district.

Fairly heavy showers about 100 mm are likely at some places elsewhere particularly in Southern, Uva, North-Central provinces and Batticaloa and Ampara districts.

Wind speed can be increased up to 40kmph at times in Central hilly areas, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and Trincomalee district.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.