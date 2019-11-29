Chairpersons & director boards of State institutions to be asked to resign

-



The ministerial secretaries have been directed to call on current Chairpersons and the Boards of Directors of State institutions to tender their resignations.

Secretary to the President Dr. P.B. Jayasundara has addressed a letter to all ministerial secretaries on the matter, reports said.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday (27) appointed a six-member committee to recommend qualified professionals for the topmost positions in State institutions.

In keeping with the pledge in his election manifesto to create profitable state enterprises, President Rajapaksa appointed this committee to evaluate nominations and recommend the appointment of competent personnel to the boards of Public Sector institutes.

Mr. Sumith Abeysinghe, former Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers and senior State official with extensive experience in the public sector, will chair this committee.

Former Chairman of John Keells Holdings Plc. Susantha Ratnayake, former Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Dr. Nalaka Godahewa, Hela Clothing Chairman Dian Gomes, Neurosurgeon Dr. Prasanna Gunasena and Senior Lecturer Jagath Wellawatte have been appointed as committee members.