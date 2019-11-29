Ready to undertake more projects of mutual interest with Sri Lanka - Indian President

-

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind says India attaches the highest importance to its relationship with Sri Lanka and wants the island nation to be part of its growth story.

He made this remark during the banquet he hosted in honour of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the Indian President, in New Delhi this evening (29).

“As close neighbours our growth and progress are tied together. We both have a common stake in the peace and prosperity of our neighbourhood,” the official Twitter account of the Rashtrapati Bhavan quoted President Kovind.

“We deeply appreciate Sri Lankan government’s resolve to work closely with us to ensure stability and security in our region,” the Indian President has stated further.

He also noted that development cooperation is an important pillar of the relations between India and Sri Lanka. “We are happy that our engagement has brought tangible benefits to the people.”

President Kovind further remarked that India is ready to undertake more projects of mutual interest, as per Sri Lanka’s own requirements and priorities.

Sri Lanka has enriched the world and the English language with a beautiful word – Serendipity. It may mean “a chance pleasant occurrence”, but for us your friendship has always been certain and always more fulfilling,” the Indian President has told his Sri Lankan counterpart.