CID denies involvement in incident regarding Swiss Embassy staffer

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has commenced investigations together with the Colombo Crimes Division and CCTV Division into the incident regarding the local staffer of the Embassy of Switzerland in Sri Lanka, says Police Spokesperson SSP Ruwan Gunasekara.

He stressed that the CID has denied allegations claiming its involvement in the said incident.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said Swiss Embassy is yet to cooperate in the ongoing investigations over the alleged incident on its local staffer being kidnapped and threatened.

He stated this responding to the questions directed by media persons today (29) at the Ministry of City Planning Water Supply and Housing Facilities.