Over 100mm rainfall expected in many areas

-

Prevailing showery condition over the island, particularly in Northern, North-Western, Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces and in Anuradhapura district, is expected to further enhance today (30), according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Uva, Central and Southern provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy showers of about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-Western, Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces and Trincomalee and Anuradhapura districts. (Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Mannar, Puttalam, Kurunegala, Gampaha, Ratnapura, Kegalle, Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Anuradhapura and Matale districts)

Fairly heavy showers about 100 mm are likely at some places elsewhere (particularly in Southern and Uva provinces and Batticaloa and Ampara districts).

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Galle via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Pottuvil.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other sea areas in the afternoon or night.

Heavy falls may occur at some places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be easterly to south-easterly in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai and Trincomalee and southerly to south-westerly in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island and the sea areas will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.