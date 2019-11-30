EC calls political party secretaries for special meeting next week

-

All secretaries of political parties have been called for special meeting at the Election Commission on the 4th of December.

The meeting will be chaired the Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya.

According to reports, this discussion will concentrate on the forthcoming parliamentary elections and amending the exiting election laws in keeping with the timely needs.

The Election Commission further intends to brief the political party secretaries on limiting the expenses for election campaigns and the proposals for new laws and regulations to be enforced in this regard.