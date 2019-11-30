No plans to remove military camps in north - Defence Secretary

November 30, 2019   02:00 pm

Defence Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne has reiterated that no preparations are underway to remove the military camps in the northern areas.

He made these remarks speaking to the media after observing blessings at Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy.

The Defence Secretary then paid a visit to the Chief Prelates of Malwatta and Asgiriya chapters, Most Venerable Thibbotuwawe Sri Sumangala Thera and Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thera this morning (30).

This is Gunaratne’s inaugural visit to Kandy after assuming duties as the new Defence Secretary.

