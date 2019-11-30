Six involved in underworld activities busted with drugs

November 30, 2019   03:40 pm

Six suspects involved in underworld activities have been arrested Embulegama area in Hanwella.

The officers of the Organized Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD) of the Police Special Task Force had made the arrests during amidst a raid carried out by them.

Several sharp weapons, heroin and Kerala Cannabis were seized during the raid, according to reports.

Police STF said the suspects were handed over to the Hanwella Police for onward investigations.

