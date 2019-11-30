Met. Dept. warns of heavy rains & severe lightning

-

The Department of Meteorology has cautioned that the prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue further.

Heavy showers about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-central, North-Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Fairly heavy showers about 100 mm are likely at some places elsewhere (particularly in Western and Southern provinces and in Badulla district).

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in North-central, North-Western, Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces and in Mannar, Vavuniya and Badulla districts during the evening or night.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers.