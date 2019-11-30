SL will maintain friendly relations with all States - Susil Premajayantha

-

Sri Lanka will maintain its non-aligned foreign policy and remain an independent and sovereign nation, which maintains friendly relations with all states, says State Minister of International Cooperation Susil Premajayantha.

Assuming duties in his new post, the State Minister said Sri Lanka will especially maintain close relations with the regional states and neighboring countries with whom the island nation has upheld close and friendly ties over the years.

Minister Premajayantha addressing the gathering of senior officials, staff and media at the Ministry, following the assumption of duties, stated that he takes over duties as the State Minister in charge of International Cooperation at a time when President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government faces many challenges in addressing prevailing issues in the international sphere.

The State Minister highlighted that he is looking forward to working in close collaboration with Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Foreign Secretary Aryasinha and the officials of the Ministry in achieving the foreign policy objectives of the country under the leadership of President Rajapaksa.