President visits SL High Commission in India

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa visited the Sri Lankan High Commission office in New Delhi today (30) and planted a tree sapling to mark the occasion.

President Rajapaksa has had an audience with the officials regarding the importance of performing diplomatic functions in order to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by the Sri Lankan High Commissioner in India Austin Fernando and the High Commission staffers.

President also met the Chairman of the Mahabodhi Society and the Chief Incumbent of Sanchi Chethiyagiri Vihara Venerable Banagala Upatissa Thero.

The current status of the Sanchi Chethiyagiri Vihara and its future development work were discussed and the Thero stressed the need to display information about the Vihara in Sinhala for the benefit of pilgrims.

Thero also expressed views on measures taken to construct a training centre for the Indian novice monks.

In the meantime, a meeting between President Rajapaksa and National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ram Madhav was also held today. Mr. Madhav extended his good wishes to the President.

Subsequently, the editor of ‘The Hindu’, Suhasini Haidar also called on the President.



He also met with Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways of India, Dr. V. K. Singh, who received training with alongside President Rajapaksa at the same military camp in India many years ago.

Around 15 other military officers from the same military training joined the two dignitaries. The gathering turned out to be a walk down the memory lane with cherished reminiscences.

Most of these army personnel had served in Sri Lanka as members of Indian Peace Keeping Force. They bade adieu as old friends.