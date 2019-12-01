One dead, 3 killed in earth slip in Nuwara Eliya

-

One person has been killed while another three have gone missing in an earth slip which occurred in Malapattawa, Nuwara Eliya.

The earth slip had occurred at around 7.30 pm last night (30).

Reportedly, the house of the 4 victims has been completely destroyed by the incident.

However, owing to the adverse weather that prevailed last night, immediate search operations had been impossible.

Walpane Police, officers of the Nuwara Eliya Army camp, and residents of the area launched search operations at around 6 am this morning (01).

The body of an 18-year-old female has been discovered in the search operations.

Operations are continued in search of the 3 other missing persons.