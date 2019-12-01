Another body of missing landslide victims recovered

December 1, 2019   01:04 pm

Troops of the Security Forces central have recovered another body of the persons who went missing in the landslide in Walapane, Nuwara Eliya.

One person was reported killed and another 3 missing following a landslide which occurred last night (30) in Malapattawa area, Walapane - Nuwara Eliya.

Search operations previously recovered the body of an 18-year-old female.

Meanwhile, the troops have no recovered a second body identified to be one of the 3 missing victims of the incident.

The bodies have been handed over to the police for onward arrangements.

On being informed of the tragedy four officers and 51 Security Forces Central troops belong to 3 Sri  Lanka Sinha Regiment (SLSR) and Rifle Corps on instructions of Major General Laksiri Waduge, Commander Security Forces - Central rushed to the lands land Slide affected the area and launched rescue and evacuation measures with the help of civilians.

Rescue operations are still underway.

