Special Representative of Chinese State Council meets PM

December 1, 2019   04:28 pm

Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Foreign Ministry in China Wu Jianghao called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa this morning (01).

Wu Jianghao is Special Representative of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China and has previously served as an Ambassador to Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister’s Media Unit stated that the Prime Minister met with Jianghao this morning at the Temple Trees.

Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Cheng Xueyuan, Chairman of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Prof. G. L. Peiris, and Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister’s Secretary Gamini Senarath were also present at the meeting.

