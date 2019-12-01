Sri Lanka briefs Swiss Ambassador on progress of investigation

-

The Ministry of Foreign Relations stated that the timeline of the alleged criminal incident against a local staff member of the Swiss Embassy, as presented by the Embassy, does not correspond with the actual movements of the alleged victim on the relevant date.

The Ministry, issuing a statement, states that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) launched an investigation on the matter despite not being able to interview the alleged victim through law enforcement officials.

The investigations have found that the sequence of events and timeline of the alleged incident, as presented by the Swiss Mission on behalf of the alleged victim, did not correspond with the actual movements of the victim on that date according to witness interviews and technical evidence, including Uber records, CCTV footage, telephone records, and the GPS data, stated the Ministry.

Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Relations and Secretary of Defense and relevant officials have, this evening (01), briefed the Ambassador for Switzerland in Sri Lanka and the Deputy Chief of Mission on the results of the investigation.

Stating that further investigations, including interview of the alleged victim by law enforcement officials, must be carried out on the matter, the Ministry stated that the alleged victim must be presented for a medical examination by a Judicial Medical Officer in Sri Lanka as the victim had also claimed that she had sustained injuries during the events.