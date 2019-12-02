G.C.E. Ordinary Level Exam commences today

-

The 2019 G.C.E. Ordinary level Examination will commence today (Dec. 2) and is scheduled to continue until December 12.

A total of 717,008 candidates will sit for the O/L Exam this year at 4,987 centres island-wide.

Candidates are requested to be at respective exam centres by 8.00 am, the Commissioner General of Exams Sanath Pujitha said.

Meanwhile he said that candidates who are unable to reach their respective examination centre due to adverse weather will be allowed to sit for the exam at the nearest exam centre.

The Department of Examinations issued a series of guidelines for the candidates facing the examination.

Accordingly, the candidates should be present at the examination hall at 8.00 am as the exam will be commencing at 8.30 am.

Measures have been taken to inform all examiners to be on alert if any candidate is cheating with the use of smartwatches, mobile phones or any other electronic device.

Candidates who are caught cheating in the exam will be banned from sitting for any exam held by the Department of Examinations for 05 years.

The Examinations Department also noted that they have informed the examiners to immediately inform the Examination Department and the Police Headquarters if any obstacle is encountered by the applicants from external parties during the examination.