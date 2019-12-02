Showers to continue for next few days

-

The Department of Meteorology says the prevailing showery condition is expected to continue over the island during the next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy showers about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in Northern and Eastern provinces particularly in Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu and Trincomalee districts.

Fairly heavy showers about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in Central, Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Kaluthara and Anuradhapura districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Heavy rainfall may occur at some places in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Trincomalee via Mullaitivu. Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other sea areas in the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be 20-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Negambo via Mannar and Puttalam will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.