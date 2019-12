Pakistani Foreign Minister in Sri Lanka

-

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka.

He arrived in Colombo on Sunday night after touching down at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) where he was greeted by Sri Lankan officials.

Qureshi will call on the President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and hold discussions on bilateral ties.

During his meeting with President Rajapaksa, the Pakistani foreign minister will also officially invite him to visit Pakistan.

Qureshi will also meet his Sri Lankan counterpart Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on Monday.

Qureshi’s visit comes immediately after President Rajapaksa’s recent visit to India during which he met President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. -Agencies