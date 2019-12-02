India-Sri Lanka joint military exercise Mitra Shakti 2019 begins

-

The 7th edition of joint military & Army Exercise Mitra Shakti 2019 aimed at enhancing interoperability and operational efficiency between the armies of Sri Lanka and India when deployed as part of the United Nations peacekeeping forces commenced today at Aundh Military Station, Pune, India.

The objective of the exercise is to build and promote positive relations between the armies of India and Sri Lanka through a focus on subunit level training on counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in urban and rural environments under the United Nations mandate.

The joint training exercise also signifies the strength of Indo-Sri Lankan relations in the field of military cooperation and engagement, which is vital for refining the interoperability and operational preparedness.

The joint exercise is designed for incorporating the current dynamics of UN peacekeeping operations through practical and comprehensive discussions and tactical exercises.

The primary focus of the joint training exercise will remain on fieldcraft, battle drills, and procedures, as also the ability to operate jointly with seamless interoperability.

As member nations of the United Nations, the participating contingents will gain immensely through joint operability and enhanced military and the diplomatic association said the Indian Ministry of Defence in a Press release today.

-Agencies