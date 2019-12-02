President commends SriLankan Airlines

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, posting on Twitter, lauded SriLankan Airlines and said that it is a national interest to protect this ‘asset’ to the country.

The President mentioned this following his return from India following his first overseas tour as the President.

President thanked the national airline for its ‘excellent hospitality as always’.

President Rajapaksa stated that SriLankan Airlines is Sri Lanka’s flagbearer to the world and it is the nation’s interest to protect this asset and ensure its business viability and continuity.

His tweet read: “Thank you @flysrilankan for your excellent hospitality as always - As our national airline, you are our flagbearer to the world and it is in the nation’s interest to protect this asset and ensure its business viability and continuity”