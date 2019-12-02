President directs relief to people affected by adverse weather

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has directed relevant officials to provide necessary relief to all those who are affected by the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

The President has instructed to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and welfare of the public in the face of floods, landslides and other disasters that have affected many districts of the country due to the inclement weather.

Relevant ministry officials, District Secretaries, and Divisional Secretaries have been instructed through circulars to minimize possible disaster situations through coordination between the Ministry of Defense and the Disaster Management Center, to create an environment which allows prompt response to disaster situations, and to take immediate measures for the welfare of the public.

Coordination and review of all the tasks will be carried under the patronage of the Prime Minister.