Water cut in areas surrounding Wattala

December 2, 2019   01:12 pm

Several areas will experience an interruption in the water supply owing to a sudden breakdown of a major water line on the Wattala-Hekitta Road, stated the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Accordingly, Hekitta, Palliyawatta, Elakanda, Balagalawatta, Maradana Road, Weliamuna, a part of Elakanda Road and Hendala Road will experience the water cut.

NWSDB stated that measures will be taken to inform the time when the pipeline will be repaired and restored.

