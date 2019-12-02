Three killed as three-wheeler and bus collide in Urawatta

December 2, 2019   04:39 pm

Three persons have died while another three persons have been injured following a vehicular collision involving a three-wheeler and a passenger bus at Urawatta in Ambalangoda.

Ada Derana reporter said that a woman and her two daughters died int he crash and that another three persons have been admitted to hospital with critical injuries.

The incident had occurred at around 2.00 p.m. today (Dec. 2) when a three-wheeler traveling from Ambalangoda to Hikkaduwa had collided head-on with a private passenger bus en route to Matara. 

