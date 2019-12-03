Showery condition expected to enhance tomorrow & day after

-

Due to the atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, the prevailing showery condition is expected to enhance over Northern, Eastern, North-central, Uva and Central provinces from tonight, particularly during December 4th & 5th, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Southern provinces and in Kurunegala district. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy showers about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Ampara, Mullaitivu, Nuwara-Eliya, Badulla and Monaragala districts.

Fairly heavy showers about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in North-central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern provinces and in Matale, Kandy, Jaffna, Mannar, Kilinochchi and Vavuniya districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 55 kmph can be expected in Northwestern and Southern provinces.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Due to the atmospheric disturbance to the south of Sri Lanka, the showery condition is expected to enhance over southeastern and southern sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Matara via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Heavy falls may occur at some places in the sea areas extending from Batticaloa to Matara. Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other sea areas in the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Negombo via Mannar and Puttalam will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

In the meantime, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) Pradeep Kodippili said 4,153 persons from 14,164 families have been affected by the prevailing adverse weather condition.

Three persons from the same family have died in a landslide at Walapane area while another is still reported missing.

The Tri-forces and the Police have set off joint efforts to assist search operations and emergency situations in the areas affected by the prevailing weather condition, the Assistant Director of the DMC Pradeep Kodippili stated.

Reportedly, 6 houses have been completely damaged while another 859 houses were partly damaged owing to the adverse weather.