HRCSL urges speedy, impartial probes into abduction of Swiss Embassy staffer

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has called on Acting Inspector General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the alarming incident of the alleged abduction of an Employee of the Swiss Embassy in Colombo.

Dr. Deepika Udagama, the Chairman of HRCSL, addressing the letter, said the rights group is deeply concerned by media reports that an employee of a diplomatic mission in Sri Lanka was recently abducted by a group of unknown persons, who had purportedly demanded that she provide them information pertaining to Sri Lankans who have sought protection through the embassy.

A speedy and impartial investigation into the matter to unearth those responsible is absolutely essential to strengthen public confidence in law enforcement and to dispel public fears, Dr. Udugama said further.

“When the public entertains such fears it has a chilling effect on democratic rights and freedoms,” the letter read.

“Not only must justice be done on behalf of the young woman who may be traumatized by the abduction, but the larger issue of the need to reassure the public also must be addressed,” the HRCSL urged.