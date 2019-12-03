Pujith & Hemasiri further remanded

-

Former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara have been further remanded till December 17th.

The Additional Colombo Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage delivered the order when the case was taken up today (03).



The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the magistrate that investigations pertaining to the allegations against the two defendants are ongoing.

Citing that statements are to be recorded from more police officers, the CID sought the court to grant more time to report the findings of the investigations.

Accepting the request, the Additional Magistrate decided to remand Fernando and Jayasundara until the 17th of December.

The duo was arrested for allegedly committing a criminal offence by failing to prevent the coordinated terror attacks on Easter Sunday this year, even after receiving forewarnings on the carnage.

In the meantime, the two separate bail applications, lodged by the two defendants, are also set to be taken up on December 17th.