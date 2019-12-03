Priyankara Jayaratne released from SriLankan Catering bribery case

-

Colombo High Court has released the former Civil Aviation Minister Priyankara Jayaratne from all charges in the case over SriLankan Catering Limited, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The case filed by the Bribery Commission was withdrawn and accordingly, Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Tilakaratne, today (03).

The Bribery Commission had filed a case against then-Minister of Civil Aviation Priyankara Jayaratne under the Bribery Act over influencing the Chief Executive Officer of SriLankan Catering Limited to pay an amount over Rs 330,000 belonging to the SriLankan Caterers to another company named ‘Gambada Caterers’, back in 2014.

When the case heard today, the Attorney representing the Bribery Commission requested the court to allow the case to be withdrawn – subject to the right to reinstatement – as it had been filed without the written consent of the three Commissioners of the Bribery Commission.

Considering the request the court allowed the Bribery Commission to withdraw its indictment and ordered for the release of Jayaratne from the case.